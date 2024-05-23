Paytm: Loan distribution business needs to hold the fort

Paytm’s Ebitda before ESOP stood at ₹100 crore in Q4FY24 but the numbers have to be adjusted for the accounting of unified payments interface (UPI) incentives from the government for user payments made directly from a bank account. Though part of operating income, the need for the adjustment arises because the payment for the whole year is reflected in Q4. Adjusting for this, Paytm saw a loss of ₹186 crore in Q4 at the Ebitda before ESOP level. This loss, according to the management, is expected to widen ₹500-600 crore in Q1FY25.