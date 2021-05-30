Subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Paytm is mounting India’s biggest IPO but beware of bumps ahead

Paytm is mounting India’s biggest IPO but beware of bumps ahead

Paytm’s strength lies in its merchant integration.
4 min read . 01:43 AM IST Aparna Iyer

Paytm’s efforts to garner market share have not yielded gains amid covid though digital payments have again surged

Paytm, formally known as One97 Communications Pvt. Ltd, has morphed into a full-stack financial products platform from a digital wallet provider within a few years. Its plans to go public by the end of this year, if followed through, would add credence to the company’s seriousness in being a market leader in the fintech space.

According to media reports, Paytm is looking to float an initial public offering (IPO) worth a staggering $3 billion ( 21,700 crore) by November. This would value the firm at $24 billion ( 1.74 trillion). In its previous funding round of $1 billion in November 2019, the firm was valued at $16 billion.

