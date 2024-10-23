Merchant loan business to do heavy lifting for Paytm
Summary
- Paytm plans to capitalise on its growing merchant base to expand its financial services business, which contributes 23% of the company’s revenue and has a higher profit contribution margin.
MUMBAI : Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd’s stock rose 8% on Wednesday. While the September quarter (Q2FY25) earnings had a few positives, such as improved traction in merchant loan disbursals and visible cost control efforts, much of this exuberance stemmed from the company receiving the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) approval to onboard new customers for its unified payments interface (UPI) application.