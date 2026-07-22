Strong Q1 aside, Paytm needs AI revenue to unlock further upside

The stock of Paytm’s parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, is down about 4% after reporting strong June-quarter (Q1FY27) results. It could be a case of profit booking after a sharp rally of nearly 18% in July, triggered by rumours of the reintroduction of merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on UPI transactions. So far, the finance ministry has made no official announcement. If implemented, it will be a straight addition to the company’s profit.
Turning to the results, Q1FY27 gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 31% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹7.1 trillion, up from 27% growth in Q4FY26.
Excluding the fall in subscription fee from merchants, net payment processing margin stood at 4 bps versus 3 bps a year ago, aided by mix change in favour of MDR bearing instruments such as Rupay credit cards on UPI and EMI transactions.