Strong Q1 aside, Paytm needs AI revenue to unlock further upside

The stock of Paytm’s parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, is down about 4% after reporting strong June-quarter (Q1FY27) results. It could be a case of profit booking after a sharp rally of nearly 18% in July, triggered by rumours of the reintroduction of merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on UPI transactions. So far, the finance ministry has made no official announcement. If implemented, it will be a straight addition to the company’s profit.