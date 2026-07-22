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Strong Q1 aside, Paytm needs AI revenue to unlock further upside

Manish Joshi
2 min read22 Jul 2026, 12:59 PM IST
In a quarter marked by 31% GMV growth, Paytm faces a tumultuous stock market reaction following profit booking.
In a quarter marked by 31% GMV growth, Paytm faces a tumultuous stock market reaction following profit booking.
Summary

Paytm posted strong June-quarter results with robust payments growth, higher margins and tighter costs. But sustained stock re-rating will depend on AI monetization, while MDR and wallet licence remain key triggers.

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The stock of Paytm’s parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, is down about 4% after reporting strong June-quarter (Q1FY27) results. It could be a case of profit booking after a sharp rally of nearly 18% in July, triggered by rumours of the reintroduction of merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on UPI transactions. So far, the finance ministry has made no official announcement. If implemented, it will be a straight addition to the company’s profit.

The stock of Paytm’s parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, is down about 4% after reporting strong June-quarter (Q1FY27) results. It could be a case of profit booking after a sharp rally of nearly 18% in July, triggered by rumours of the reintroduction of merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on UPI transactions. So far, the finance ministry has made no official announcement. If implemented, it will be a straight addition to the company’s profit.

Turning to the results, Q1FY27 gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 31% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 7.1 trillion, up from 27% growth in Q4FY26.

Turning to the results, Q1FY27 gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 31% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 7.1 trillion, up from 27% growth in Q4FY26.

Excluding the fall in subscription fee from merchants, net payment processing margin stood at 4 bps versus 3 bps a year ago, aided by mix change in favour of MDR bearing instruments such as Rupay credit cards on UPI and EMI transactions.

RuPay credit cards could emerge as a key MDR revenue driver for Paytm, as their penetration remains lower than Visa and Mastercard. Income from the distribution of financial services rose 45% to 814 crore.

Also Read | Early investors look to sell Paytm shares worth $110 million via block deal

Margins expand

Comparable Ebitda (excluding incentives from the RBI’s PIDF in the base quarter) jumped 182% y-o-y to 203 crore, with margin expanding by 700 bps to 8%.

The most striking aspect of the Q1 results was the 19% y-o-y decline in other indirect expenses to 167 crore. With a tight leash on costs, the management said there is increasing visibility of achieving its Ebitda margin target of 15-20% over the next couple of years.

Future triggers

What about the stock’s prospects?

While MDR on UPI transactions is uncertain, any announcement around securing a wallet licence would also be viewed positively.

However, significant Ebitda growth—and re-rating of Paytm’s stock—hinges on its ability to generate revenue by selling its in-house developed AI tools to third parties, including merchants and enterprises. Otherwise, its core businesses of payment processing and loan distribution face the risk of intensifying competition, especially from players such as Jio Financial.

Also Read | As PhonePe eyes a ₹97,000-crore IPO valuation, how does it compare with Paytm?

Though the management spoke about aggressive plans for Paytm Money, primarily in equity and mutual fund distribution, competition in the segment is already fierce, with Groww, Zerodha and Angel One upping the ante.

Paytm’s valuation appears rich at a price-to-earnings multiple of 45x-46x, based on Nuvama and Motilal Oswal’s FY28 estimates. The brokerages’ target prices imply at least 15% upside from the current market price of around 1,295.

Also Read | What losing its payments bank licence means for Paytm
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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketStrong Q1 aside, Paytm needs AI revenue to unlock further upside

Strong Q1 aside, Paytm needs AI revenue to unlock further upside

Manish Joshi
2 min read22 Jul 2026, 12:59 PM IST
In a quarter marked by 31% GMV growth, Paytm faces a tumultuous stock market reaction following profit booking.
In a quarter marked by 31% GMV growth, Paytm faces a tumultuous stock market reaction following profit booking.
Summary

Paytm posted strong June-quarter results with robust payments growth, higher margins and tighter costs. But sustained stock re-rating will depend on AI monetization, while MDR and wallet licence remain key triggers.

Gift this article

The stock of Paytm’s parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, is down about 4% after reporting strong June-quarter (Q1FY27) results. It could be a case of profit booking after a sharp rally of nearly 18% in July, triggered by rumours of the reintroduction of merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on UPI transactions. So far, the finance ministry has made no official announcement. If implemented, it will be a straight addition to the company’s profit.

The stock of Paytm’s parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, is down about 4% after reporting strong June-quarter (Q1FY27) results. It could be a case of profit booking after a sharp rally of nearly 18% in July, triggered by rumours of the reintroduction of merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on UPI transactions. So far, the finance ministry has made no official announcement. If implemented, it will be a straight addition to the company’s profit.

Turning to the results, Q1FY27 gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 31% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 7.1 trillion, up from 27% growth in Q4FY26.

Turning to the results, Q1FY27 gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 31% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 7.1 trillion, up from 27% growth in Q4FY26.

Excluding the fall in subscription fee from merchants, net payment processing margin stood at 4 bps versus 3 bps a year ago, aided by mix change in favour of MDR bearing instruments such as Rupay credit cards on UPI and EMI transactions.

RuPay credit cards could emerge as a key MDR revenue driver for Paytm, as their penetration remains lower than Visa and Mastercard. Income from the distribution of financial services rose 45% to 814 crore.

Also Read | Early investors look to sell Paytm shares worth $110 million via block deal

Margins expand

Comparable Ebitda (excluding incentives from the RBI’s PIDF in the base quarter) jumped 182% y-o-y to 203 crore, with margin expanding by 700 bps to 8%.

The most striking aspect of the Q1 results was the 19% y-o-y decline in other indirect expenses to 167 crore. With a tight leash on costs, the management said there is increasing visibility of achieving its Ebitda margin target of 15-20% over the next couple of years.

Future triggers

What about the stock’s prospects?

While MDR on UPI transactions is uncertain, any announcement around securing a wallet licence would also be viewed positively.

However, significant Ebitda growth—and re-rating of Paytm’s stock—hinges on its ability to generate revenue by selling its in-house developed AI tools to third parties, including merchants and enterprises. Otherwise, its core businesses of payment processing and loan distribution face the risk of intensifying competition, especially from players such as Jio Financial.

Also Read | As PhonePe eyes a ₹97,000-crore IPO valuation, how does it compare with Paytm?

Though the management spoke about aggressive plans for Paytm Money, primarily in equity and mutual fund distribution, competition in the segment is already fierce, with Groww, Zerodha and Angel One upping the ante.

Paytm’s valuation appears rich at a price-to-earnings multiple of 45x-46x, based on Nuvama and Motilal Oswal’s FY28 estimates. The brokerages’ target prices imply at least 15% upside from the current market price of around 1,295.

Also Read | What losing its payments bank licence means for Paytm
Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketStrong Q1 aside, Paytm needs AI revenue to unlock further upside
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