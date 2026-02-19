Paytm may look cheap next to PhonePe—but that could be a trap

First, the valuation gap between the two companies may not necessarily narrow in Paytm’s favour. A comparable example is Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) and Angel One Ltd. When Groww launched its public issue, Angel One was the only prominent listed discount brokerage. Yet, Groww continues to trade at a substantial premium to Angel One. Based on Bloomberg consensus estimates, Groww trades at 29x FY28 earnings per share compared with 16x for Angel One. Perhaps, the Street believes that Groww will continue to grow faster even beyond FY28.