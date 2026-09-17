Paytm’s UPI windfall faces a reality check from MDR sharing, competition

In a bid to capture a bigger share of the large-ticket flow, Paytm may be forced to pass some of their MDR share back to large merchants through discounts. For now, investors have no reason to crib, with the stock having gained 37% so far in 2026. It trades at around 35x FY28 estimated enterprise value/Ebitda, per JM. The passthrough rate, shaped by competitive dynamics, and the size of the eligible UPI pool will drive investor sentiment from here.