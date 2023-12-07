Markets
Paytm stock takes a big hit as it pulls back on small loans
Summary
- Postpaid loan disbursement is expected to halve in the coming months, the company said. Investors were visibly upset, dragging the stock down almost 19% on Thursday.
Small is no longer beautiful for One97 Communications Ltd, which owns Paytm. The mobile payments and financial services company has decided to cut its disbursement of small loans (less than ₹50,000).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more