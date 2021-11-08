Paytm’s IPO is a growth bet but that’s not enough

It also gets a cut from merchants in addition to charges on using its point-of-sale (PoS) machines. But Paytm’s revenues dropped in FY21, resulting in a net loss of ₹1,701 crore. To be sure, the revenue drop was driven by its commerce and cloud vertical, while revenues from payments and financial services grew 10.6%. Even so, revenues from payments and financial services which houses its entire gamut of digital offerings have hardly grown in the past five years. During the same period, the company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) has jumped to ₹4.03 trillion in FY21 from just ₹35,000 crore in FY17. Aswath Damodaran, professor of finance at the Stern School of Business, pointed out in a 4 October blog post that revenue as a percentage to GMV (take rate) has dropped sharply in FY21. “The picture that emerges of Paytm is that of a management that is too focused on racking up user numbers, and too distracted to care about converting those into revenues and profits, while making grandiose statements about its future," he wrote.