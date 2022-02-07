Paytm’s Q3 ticks some boxes, but investors are still grumpy

As things stand, Paytm’s shares have more than halved from its issue price of Rs2150 apiece during its initial public offering (IPO) in November. Higher valuations and concerns on profitability have weighed on sentiments for the stock. The recent correction in global fintech stocks hasn’t helped, either. Stocks such as Paypal Holdings Inc, Freshworks Inc, Block Inc are down 55-60% in the last six months as investors brace themselves up for the Fed rate hikes in 2022.