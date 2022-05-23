Paytm’s Q4 cheers investors but unlikely to achieve guidance

“Paytm is currently reducing its Ebitda losses by ₹30-35 crore per quarter – which implies it could take about 12 quarters for Ebitda losses to break-even (vs 6 quarters guided by management). However, even this does not take into account the fundamental risks to the business model from increasing competition from UPI/UPI Lite and other wallet/postpaid products & regulatory risks on fees/ wallet MDRs," said analysts at Macquarie Capital Securities (India) in a report on 23 May.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}