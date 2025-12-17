PB Fintech: Worries over insurance bill add to risk posed by GST changes
Summary
After barely recovering from GST-related disruptions, PB Fintech is confronting new uncertainty from the Insurance Amendment Bill 2025, which could pressure commissions, earnings visibility and valuations.
Shares of PB Fintech Ltd have fallen more than 7% over the past two trading sessions, as the Insurance Amendment Bill 2025 emerges as a potential headwind. The stock had only just begun to recover from recent goods and services tax (GST) changes.
