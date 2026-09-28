PB Fintech’s stock fell another 3.4% on Friday to ₹1,166, after plummeting as much as 36% on Thursday. The stock was punished in reaction to Irdai’s consultation paper issued on 23 September, seeking to change the commission structure of insurance intermediaries. The risk for insurance intermediaries was always lurking ever since the Insurance Amendment Bill, 2025 was passed in December.
PB Fintech: the risk was known. Investors chased the stock anyway
SummaryPB Fintech’s sharp stock correction shows how quickly richly valued growth stocks can derate when a known regulatory risk threatens earnings and the business model.
PB Fintech’s stock fell another 3.4% on Friday to ₹1,166, after plummeting as much as 36% on Thursday. The stock was punished in reaction to Irdai’s consultation paper issued on 23 September, seeking to change the commission structure of insurance intermediaries. The risk for insurance intermediaries was always lurking ever since the Insurance Amendment Bill, 2025 was passed in December.
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