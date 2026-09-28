PB Fintech: the risk was known. Investors chased the stock anyway

Cost cutting

True, it is possible to offset some of the adverse impact of lower commission by cutting costs. Q1FY27 employee cost was ₹716 crore. As per the management, the top 50% of the sales force accounts for about 80% of sales. One would assume that leaves ample scope for rationalization of manpower in the bottom 50% of the sales force that contributes just 20% of sales, but the management has ruled out mass layoffs. It remains to be seen how far other expenses can be slashed.