Paisabazaar is PB Fintech’s Achilles heel
Summary
- Revenue from Policybazaar.com grew 41% year-on-year to ₹624 crore in Q2 but Paisabazzar.com revenue fell 7.1%.
- Investors were also intrigued by PB Fintech’s likely investment of up to ₹840 crore for a 20-30% stake in a healthcare company.
The September quarter (Q2FY25) result of PB Fintech Ltd was a mixed bag. Revenue from its core business of online insurance broking through Policybazaar.com grew 41% year-on-year to ₹624 crore. The surge was aided by a 49% rise in insurance premiums collected online.