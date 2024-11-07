Paisabazaar is PB Fintech’s Achilles heel

Healthcare bet

Beyond the financials, investors were intrigued by PB Fintech’s likely investment of up to ₹840 crore for a minority stake (20-30%) in a healthcare company. This caused PB Fintech’s stock to be highly volatile during the quarter. In the Q2FY25 earnings call on Wednesday, management said this would be a one-time investment and was subject to board approval. The stock rose 5% on the NSE on Thursday, but remains 11% below its 52-week high of ₹1,966.50 on 20 September.