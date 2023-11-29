PCBL’s entry into non-carbon black biz to buttress margin growth
Summary
- Reasonable deal valuation and strong growth prospects have fetched brownie points for PCBL's acquisition of Aquapharm Chemicals, although debt remains a concern
Investors are visibly pleased with PCBL Ltd’s entry into the specialty chemicals segment. The company is set to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, whose key products include phosphonates, biodegradable chelating agents, polymers. Diversifying into non-carbon black business will help PCBL mitigate the risk of concentration in the tyre industry. Unsurprisingly, PCBL’s shares hit a 52-week high of Rs271.45 apiece on Wednesday, closing nearly 5% higher.