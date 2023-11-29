PCBL’s entry into non-carbon black biz to buttress margin growth

PCBL aims to repay its debt in 30 months using the combined cash flow generated by both companies. Plus, it bodes well that Aquapharm’s portfolio has a higher margin, which could boost the earnings of the combined entity. For perspective, in the first half of FY24, Aquapharm’s Ebitda margin stood at nearly 19%. In comparison, the measure for PCBL stood at 15.8%. Further, PCBL expects the deal to be margin and earnings accretive in the first full year of acquisition.

