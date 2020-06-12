MUMBAI : The economy may be contracting and demand has been hit across sectors but the key ingredient that powers the construction sector has managed to defy logic. Channel checks by analysts at three domestic brokerage firms show continued strength in cement prices in June.

Cement producers raised prices by a notable 6% in early May to make up for the sharp fall in sales and negative operating leverage. And as the government eased restrictions in May, demand returned, and as it turns out producers have maintained the price hikes.

“Cement prices increased by 0.8% month-on-month in June 2020," analysts at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd said in a note. “In FY21 so far (i.e. June 2020 vs March 2020), south region prices have increased by 11%, east region has witnessed a price increase of 7%, north by 6% and central/west by 5% each."

Contrary to the expectation of a sharp fall, cement dispatches to retailers and sales are estimated to have declined 15-20% last month. This is far better than the massive 80-86% drop in sales in April.

“Contrary to our earlier expectations, dispatches of cement companies saw a lower decline for the month of May. Pent up demand and restocking have helped companies post strong volume," IIFL Securities Ltd said in a note.

Pent-up retail demand, resumption of construction at existing projects, and off-take ahead of the monsoon season helped sales in May. With a good rabi harvest, sales in rural areas may sustain.

But as urban India struggles under lockdown restrictions and fiscal constraints crimp government spending on infrastructure projects, demand from a large section of the cement industry’s customers can remain muted. This can add to the seasonal slowdown in construction activity in the monsoon months--June to September--softening prices in coming months. “Demand is coming mainly from on-going projects. In our view, cement prices have peaked out in April/May and should cool off in subsequent months," analysts at HDFC Institutional Research said in a note.

Of course, despite firm prices, the cement industry is projected to report reduced sales in Q1FY21 because of the hit in April and May.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd estimate industry volumes to decline 40% in the current quarter. This can weigh on cement manufacturing plant utilisation levels, impacting operating leverage.

While low raw material costs and firm product prices can aid profit margins to some extent, the recovery in business volumes remains key. “Although variable cost is likely to decline in FY21 on account of lower fuel and other input costs, this benefit is likely to be negated by higher per ton fixed cost (staff and other expenses)," add analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

