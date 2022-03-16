Persistent Systems' acquisition spree gets thumbs-up from investors; stock up

Investors would reckon that the company acquired Data Glove in February 2022. In September 2021, Persistent Systems had acquired SCI and Shree Partners, to enhance its BFSI capabilities. In total, Persistent Systems has committed a $220million to acquisitions in FY22, noted analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. According to the domestic brokerage house, these acquisitions will help lower the dependence of the company on the IBM eco-system, which at the peak was as much as 25% of its revenue and therefore is structurally a positive move.

