Persistent Systems' acquisition spree gets thumbs-up from investors; stock up

Persistent Systems suggested that it will not be looking at any further cloud capability-led acquisition in the short term. However, it may look at geography capability-led acquisition, in Eastern Europe when the situation stabilises
Shares of tier-II IT company Persistent Systems Ltd continue to head northwards after the company announced the acquisition of US-based MediaAgility and its subsidiaries for nearly $72 million. After ending 3% higher on Monday, the stock rose 2.5% on the NSE in early trade today.
This deal is expected to boost the company's expertise in the area of cloud transformation.
"With the growing demand for Google Cloud expertise, this acquisition will expand PSYS's ability to execute cloud-based digital transformation journeys for its global clients, paving a way for Persistent Systems to gain market share in Google Cloud-led transformation," analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services said in a report.
The transaction is expected to add around 3% revenue in FY23. But it will be EPS (earnings per share) dilutive, around low single-digit, due to 45-50 basis points Ebit margin impact and lower other income. Ebit is earnings before interest and tax.
It should be noted that this deal is in line with the company's strategy to boost it's capabilities in various segments via the merger & acquisitions route.
Investors would reckon that the company acquired Data Glove in February 2022. In September 2021, Persistent Systems had acquired SCI and Shree Partners, to enhance its BFSI capabilities. In total, Persistent Systems has committed a $220million to acquisitions in FY22, noted analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. According to the domestic brokerage house, these acquisitions will help lower the dependence of the company on the IBM eco-system, which at the peak was as much as 25% of its revenue and therefore is structurally a positive move.
Meanwhile, in a concall with analysts, the company suggested that it will not be looking at any further cloud capability-led acquisition in the short term. However, it may look at geography capability-led acquisition, in Eastern Europe when the situation stabilises.
