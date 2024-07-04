Persistent Systems investors must look beyond its shiny new AI acquisition
Summary
- Persistent acquired US software company Starfish Associates earlier this week for $20.7 million, boosting sentiment for its already red-hot stock.
- Investors should keep in mind that beyond the AI hype, the acquisition is relatively small and that margins are likely to be under pressure in FY25.
Persistent Systems Ltd stock was in focus on Thursday, gaining more than 3% and hitting a new 52-week high of ₹4,760. This week, the information technology (IT) company’s wholly owned subsidiary announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire US-based Starfish Associates, LLC for $20.7 million.