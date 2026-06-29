Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

The trade-off in the Persistent-Nagarro deal is hard to ignore

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read29 Jun 2026, 01:37 PM IST
The deal offers cross-selling opportunities but also raises integration, execution and financial risks due to its size and Nagarro's lower margins.
The deal offers cross-selling opportunities but also raises integration, execution and financial risks due to its size and Nagarro's lower margins.
Summary

Persistent Systems' share price fell 10% to a 52-week low after the IT company announced the acquisition of Munich-based Naggaro SE—its largest ever at an enterprise valuation of €1.27 billion.

Gift this article

The Persistent Systems Ltd. stock fell 10% on Monday, hitting a 52-week low of 4,312 following the acquisition of Munich-based Nagarro SE—its largest ever at an enterprise valuation of €1.27 billion. Persistent has bought a 21% stake in the digital engineering firm and intends to acquire a 100% stake via an open offer.

The Persistent Systems Ltd. stock fell 10% on Monday, hitting a 52-week low of 4,312 following the acquisition of Munich-based Nagarro SE—its largest ever at an enterprise valuation of €1.27 billion. Persistent has bought a 21% stake in the digital engineering firm and intends to acquire a 100% stake via an open offer.

The all-cash transaction includes net debt of about €268 million, to be funded through bridge financing of €1.4 billion. The acquisition is expected to be earnings per share-accretive from the first year, excluding transaction costs.

The all-cash transaction includes net debt of about €268 million, to be funded through bridge financing of €1.4 billion. The acquisition is expected to be earnings per share-accretive from the first year, excluding transaction costs.

The deal aligns with Persistent's long-stated goals of reducing exposure to the US market (81% of revenue mix), reaching $5 billion revenue by FY31 via organic and inorganic routes, and gaining a foothold in the newer verticals of manufacturing, retail and public services. Persistent now operates in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), hi-tech and healthcare.

The deal brings cross-selling opportunities too, but the trade-off is hard to ignore: higher integration and execution risk given the large deal size, the low margin profile of the targeted entity, and reduced financial flexibility.

“The problem is that the deal doubles Persistent's exposure to the precise revenue pool our thesis flags as most at risk (effort-based and AI-deflating) and trades the balance-sheet cushion to do it,” said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

Nagarro’s presence across Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Israel gives Persistent’s geographical diversification a fillip. Europe currently contributes 8-9% of revenue for Persistent. Following the acquisition, the combined revenue mix is expected to shift to 62% from North America, 22% from Europe, and 16% from the rest of the world.

Revenue growth

Amid lingering risks of AI deflation and a weak demand scenario for IT companies, it would be challenging to give a push to Nagarro’s revenue growth profile. Nagarro’s revenue base represents about 69% of Persistent’s FY26 revenue of $1.65 billion.

The Nagarro acquisition would add about $1.1 billion in revenue, taking the combined annualized revenue to over $2.9 billion with 46,000 employees across over 40 countries. Nagarro clocked 5% CAGR in the past three years with 3% growth guidance in CY26.

Also Read | Tata Motors PV is on a clear road. JLR remains the speed bump.

“(The) acquisition is likely to bring down Persistent’s growth profile notably from current 15-18% USD revenue growth,” Nuvama Research said.

Nagarro reported an Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 10.9% in 2025 and 12.1% in Q1 of CY26 compared with Persistent's 15.6% in FY26 and 16.3% in Q4 of FY26. So, a strategic fit alone won’t suffice and the pace of execution is critical.

Given the scope of achieving a higher total addressable market, the deal valuations at 1.3x EV/Sales of CY25 & 9.12x EV/Ebitda look relatively fair, said PL Capital. However, an immediate turnaround post-integration is unlikely as the consolidated business would require investments in senior leaders and fuelling the sales and marketing engine to newer verticals and geographies before it embarks on a smooth journey, PL Capital added.

Also Read | Foreign investors exit India funds as AI boom diverts capital. Will it return?

The deal is expected to close in Q4 of CY26/Q1 of CY27, subject to regulatory approvals.

After Monday’s fall, the Persistent stock has lost about 30% so far in 2026. It trades at an FY27 price-to-earnings multiple of 30x—a premium to peer Coforge, Bloomberg data showed.

“Until now, Persistent commanded a significant valuation premium by virtue of its ‘risk-free’ ‘industry-leading’ growth profile,” Nuvama said. With the Nagarro acquisition, both these are likely to come under a cloud, especially with an already rich valuation, it cautioned.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketThe trade-off in the Persistent-Nagarro deal is hard to ignore

The trade-off in the Persistent-Nagarro deal is hard to ignore

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read29 Jun 2026, 01:37 PM IST
The deal offers cross-selling opportunities but also raises integration, execution and financial risks due to its size and Nagarro's lower margins.
The deal offers cross-selling opportunities but also raises integration, execution and financial risks due to its size and Nagarro's lower margins.
Summary

Persistent Systems' share price fell 10% to a 52-week low after the IT company announced the acquisition of Munich-based Naggaro SE—its largest ever at an enterprise valuation of €1.27 billion.

Gift this article

The Persistent Systems Ltd. stock fell 10% on Monday, hitting a 52-week low of 4,312 following the acquisition of Munich-based Nagarro SE—its largest ever at an enterprise valuation of €1.27 billion. Persistent has bought a 21% stake in the digital engineering firm and intends to acquire a 100% stake via an open offer.

The Persistent Systems Ltd. stock fell 10% on Monday, hitting a 52-week low of 4,312 following the acquisition of Munich-based Nagarro SE—its largest ever at an enterprise valuation of €1.27 billion. Persistent has bought a 21% stake in the digital engineering firm and intends to acquire a 100% stake via an open offer.

The all-cash transaction includes net debt of about €268 million, to be funded through bridge financing of €1.4 billion. The acquisition is expected to be earnings per share-accretive from the first year, excluding transaction costs.

The all-cash transaction includes net debt of about €268 million, to be funded through bridge financing of €1.4 billion. The acquisition is expected to be earnings per share-accretive from the first year, excluding transaction costs.

The deal aligns with Persistent's long-stated goals of reducing exposure to the US market (81% of revenue mix), reaching $5 billion revenue by FY31 via organic and inorganic routes, and gaining a foothold in the newer verticals of manufacturing, retail and public services. Persistent now operates in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), hi-tech and healthcare.

The deal brings cross-selling opportunities too, but the trade-off is hard to ignore: higher integration and execution risk given the large deal size, the low margin profile of the targeted entity, and reduced financial flexibility.

“The problem is that the deal doubles Persistent's exposure to the precise revenue pool our thesis flags as most at risk (effort-based and AI-deflating) and trades the balance-sheet cushion to do it,” said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

Nagarro’s presence across Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Israel gives Persistent’s geographical diversification a fillip. Europe currently contributes 8-9% of revenue for Persistent. Following the acquisition, the combined revenue mix is expected to shift to 62% from North America, 22% from Europe, and 16% from the rest of the world.

Revenue growth

Amid lingering risks of AI deflation and a weak demand scenario for IT companies, it would be challenging to give a push to Nagarro’s revenue growth profile. Nagarro’s revenue base represents about 69% of Persistent’s FY26 revenue of $1.65 billion.

The Nagarro acquisition would add about $1.1 billion in revenue, taking the combined annualized revenue to over $2.9 billion with 46,000 employees across over 40 countries. Nagarro clocked 5% CAGR in the past three years with 3% growth guidance in CY26.

Also Read | Tata Motors PV is on a clear road. JLR remains the speed bump.

“(The) acquisition is likely to bring down Persistent’s growth profile notably from current 15-18% USD revenue growth,” Nuvama Research said.

Nagarro reported an Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 10.9% in 2025 and 12.1% in Q1 of CY26 compared with Persistent's 15.6% in FY26 and 16.3% in Q4 of FY26. So, a strategic fit alone won’t suffice and the pace of execution is critical.

Given the scope of achieving a higher total addressable market, the deal valuations at 1.3x EV/Sales of CY25 & 9.12x EV/Ebitda look relatively fair, said PL Capital. However, an immediate turnaround post-integration is unlikely as the consolidated business would require investments in senior leaders and fuelling the sales and marketing engine to newer verticals and geographies before it embarks on a smooth journey, PL Capital added.

Also Read | Foreign investors exit India funds as AI boom diverts capital. Will it return?

The deal is expected to close in Q4 of CY26/Q1 of CY27, subject to regulatory approvals.

After Monday’s fall, the Persistent stock has lost about 30% so far in 2026. It trades at an FY27 price-to-earnings multiple of 30x—a premium to peer Coforge, Bloomberg data showed.

“Until now, Persistent commanded a significant valuation premium by virtue of its ‘risk-free’ ‘industry-leading’ growth profile,” Nuvama said. With the Nagarro acquisition, both these are likely to come under a cloud, especially with an already rich valuation, it cautioned.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketThe trade-off in the Persistent-Nagarro deal is hard to ignore
Read Next Story