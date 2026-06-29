The trade-off in the Persistent-Nagarro deal is hard to ignore

The Persistent Systems Ltd. stock fell 10% on Monday, hitting a 52-week low of ₹4,312 following the acquisition of Munich-based Nagarro SE—its largest ever at an enterprise valuation of €1.27 billion. Persistent has bought a 21% stake in the digital engineering firm and intends to acquire a 100% stake via an open offer.
The Persistent Systems Ltd. stock fell 10% on Monday, hitting a 52-week low of ₹4,312 following the acquisition of Munich-based Nagarro SE—its largest ever at an enterprise valuation of €1.27 billion. Persistent has bought a 21% stake in the digital engineering firm and intends to acquire a 100% stake via an open offer.
The all-cash transaction includes net debt of about €268 million, to be funded through bridge financing of €1.4 billion. The acquisition is expected to be earnings per share-accretive from the first year, excluding transaction costs.
The all-cash transaction includes net debt of about €268 million, to be funded through bridge financing of €1.4 billion. The acquisition is expected to be earnings per share-accretive from the first year, excluding transaction costs.
The deal aligns with Persistent's long-stated goals of reducing exposure to the US market (81% of revenue mix), reaching $5 billion revenue by FY31 via organic and inorganic routes, and gaining a foothold in the newer verticals of manufacturing, retail and public services. Persistent now operates in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), hi-tech and healthcare.
The deal brings cross-selling opportunities too, but the trade-off is hard to ignore: higher integration and execution risk given the large deal size, the low margin profile of the targeted entity, and reduced financial flexibility.
“The problem is that the deal doubles Persistent's exposure to the precise revenue pool our thesis flags as most at risk (effort-based and AI-deflating) and trades the balance-sheet cushion to do it,” said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.
Nagarro’s presence across Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Israel gives Persistent’s geographical diversification a fillip. Europe currently contributes 8-9% of revenue for Persistent. Following the acquisition, the combined revenue mix is expected to shift to 62% from North America, 22% from Europe, and 16% from the rest of the world.
Revenue growth
Amid lingering risks of AI deflation and a weak demand scenario for IT companies, it would be challenging to give a push to Nagarro’s revenue growth profile. Nagarro’s revenue base represents about 69% of Persistent’s FY26 revenue of $1.65 billion.
The Nagarro acquisition would add about $1.1 billion in revenue, taking the combined annualized revenue to over $2.9 billion with 46,000 employees across over 40 countries. Nagarro clocked 5% CAGR in the past three years with 3% growth guidance in CY26.
“(The) acquisition is likely to bring down Persistent’s growth profile notably from current 15-18% USD revenue growth,” Nuvama Research said.
Nagarro reported an Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 10.9% in 2025 and 12.1% in Q1 of CY26 compared with Persistent's 15.6% in FY26 and 16.3% in Q4 of FY26. So, a strategic fit alone won’t suffice and the pace of execution is critical.
Given the scope of achieving a higher total addressable market, the deal valuations at 1.3x EV/Sales of CY25 & 9.12x EV/Ebitda look relatively fair, said PL Capital. However, an immediate turnaround post-integration is unlikely as the consolidated business would require investments in senior leaders and fuelling the sales and marketing engine to newer verticals and geographies before it embarks on a smooth journey, PL Capital added.
The deal is expected to close in Q4 of CY26/Q1 of CY27, subject to regulatory approvals.
After Monday’s fall, the Persistent stock has lost about 30% so far in 2026. It trades at an FY27 price-to-earnings multiple of 30x—a premium to peer Coforge, Bloomberg data showed.
“Until now, Persistent commanded a significant valuation premium by virtue of its ‘risk-free’ ‘industry-leading’ growth profile,” Nuvama said. With the Nagarro acquisition, both these are likely to come under a cloud, especially with an already rich valuation, it cautioned.