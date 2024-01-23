Persistent Systems' pricey valuation leaves no room for disappointment

Investors in Persistent Systems Ltd were elated after the company delivered a 3.1% sequential constant currency revenue growth in the traditionally slow December quarter (Q3FY24), sending its stock to a new 52-week high of ₹8,713.70 on Tuesday.

This growth was primarily driven by its healthcare and life sciences vertical, while the troubled BFSI and software segments lagged. Despite the positive results, caution is advised going ahead. Persistent remains optimistic about delivering industry-leading growth in FY24, in contrast to larger IT sector peers who have been cautious about their revenue projections, with some even trimming their guidance for the year.

Persistent's impressive deal wins are driving optimism. In Q3, the total contract value hit a record high of $521.4 million with the annual contract value at $392.1 million, aided by deal renewals. Nearly 80% of the company’s business comes from North America and the region typically sees higher quantum of renewals in the December quarter, the management said.

To be sure, deal conversion momentum lends comfort on medium-term revenue visibility, but repeating past performance would be a tall order. “While we believe that Persistent under the leadership of Sandeep Kalra (CEO for 3+ years now) will likely grow faster than pre-pandemic times, it is unlikely to repeat the scorching growth witnessed during FY21-FY23, which we believe the market seems to be pricing in," said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities report.

Further, there could be other challenges to growth. For instance, the company’s significant exposure to the US, could hamper revenue growth if market-wide expectations of a soft-landing in the US don't materialize.

At FY25 price-to-earnings, the stock is trading at a multiple of 45 times, a steep premium to large-cap peers, showed Bloomberg data. A lot needs to fall in place to justify the expensive valuation. “This requires flawless execution every quarter, capturing all inflection points in technology, ability to quickly replenish loss in revenue from external factors such as insourcing, a vendor consolidation loss, client budget cuts and client bankruptcy, and strong industry growth characteristics over an extended time period, challenging for any company," said a Kotak Institutional Equities report.

Meanwhile, the company's Ebit margin rose 80 basis points (bps) sequentially in Q3 to at 14.5%. Persistent has maintained its aspirational Ebit margin improvement guidance of 200-300 bps over the next two-three years. This is backed by a higher utilization rate, which is seen rising from 81.5% to 85%. Every 100 bps improvement in utilization would lead to a 30 bps margin improvement, said the management.

However, the company aims to prioritize growth over margin improvement, a strategy that makes sense given that pace of revenue growth is seen as a key differentiating factor especially for stocks with demanding valuations.