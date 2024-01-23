Persistent Systems' pricey valuation leaves no room for disappointment

To be sure, deal conversion momentum lends comfort on medium-term revenue visibility, but repeating past performance would be a tall order. “While we believe that Persistent under the leadership of Sandeep Kalra (CEO for 3+ years now) will likely grow faster than pre-pandemic times, it is unlikely to repeat the scorching growth witnessed during FY21-FY23, which we believe the market seems to be pricing in," said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities report.