Persistent’s goals seem ambitious post Q1 blip
Summary
Persistent Systems faces a crucial challenge as it seeks to offset spending pressures in BFSI, hi-tech, and healthcare sectors. Despite previous success, the company's first-quarter Ebit margin missed expectations, raising concerns about its growth trajectory amidst macroeconomic headwinds.
Persistent Systems Ltd’s revenue growth trajectory lostmomentum in the June quarter (Q1FY26) amid client-specific delays and subdued macroeconomic conditions.
