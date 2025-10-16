Persistent Systems beats demand blues in Q2. Can it hit the $2 bn revenue goal?
Persistent Systems stock has been rewarded for its stellar innings and superior revenue growth versus peers. The question is how long this streak can continue amid prevailing client caution on discretionary IT spending, tariff tantrums, and rising competitive intensity.
Persistent Systems Ltd is handling the muted demand scenario in the IT sector well. In the September quarter (Q2FY26), the tier-2 company's sequential constant currency revenue grew 4.4%, exceeding the consensus estimate of 3.5%. This pushed the stock up more than 8% in the past two days.
Growth was broad-based, led by momentum in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) vertical, healthcare and the Europe geography.