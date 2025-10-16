Persistent Systems beats demand blues in Q2. Can it hit the $2 bn revenue goal?

Persistent Systems Ltd is handling the muted demand scenario in the IT sector well. In the September quarter (Q2FY26), the tier-2 company's sequential constant currency revenue grew 4.4%, exceeding the consensus estimate of 3.5%. This pushed the stock up more than 8% in the past two days.

Growth was broad-based, led by momentum in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) vertical, healthcare and the Europe geography.