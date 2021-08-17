Petronet LNG may gain from rebound in Dahej utilizations as economy opens up

Analysts say Petronet will try to make up for lost volumes ahead. The September quarter, or Q2, should be good with Dahej utilization already having reached 90-95% in July 2021. Notably, the company’s Dahej terminal in Gujarat had operated at 88% capacity during the June quarter. The company’s long-term volume fell 13% sequentially. Some support though was provided by tolling that was steady and increased up 2%. However, Kochi terminal utilization was at 24%. Not surprising, the company’s total volumes were down 4% sequentially at 209tbtu (trillion British thermal units).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}