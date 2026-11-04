Petronet LNG’s inventory boost is not enough to sustain earnings growth

Petronet LNG’s September quarter (Q2FY27) results were decent despite supply disruptions amid the West Asia war. Ebitda surged 49% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹1,663 crore (excluding one-offs), beating consensus estimates by 10%, driven by better-than-expected volumes and a favourable mix of higher spot LNG sales.
Both revenue and profit after tax beat consensus estimates. However, revenue fell 35% y-o-y to ₹7,200 crore, weighed by a change in volume mix: lower sales of contracted natural gas and higher volumes handled through tolling arrangements.