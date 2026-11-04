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Petronet LNG’s inventory boost is not enough to sustain earnings growth

Ashish Agrawal
2 min read4 Nov 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Petronet LNG’s Q2FY27 Ebitda jumped 49% year-on-year, beating estimates as volumes improved and spot LNG sales lifted the mix.
Petronet LNG’s Q2FY27 Ebitda jumped 49% year-on-year, beating estimates as volumes improved and spot LNG sales lifted the mix.
Summary

Petronet LNG’s earnings beat estimates on higher volumes and inventory gains, but core profitability weakened. Delayed pipeline connectivity and volatile trading gains cloud the outlook.

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Petronet LNG’s September quarter (Q2FY27) results were decent despite supply disruptions amid the West Asia war. Ebitda surged 49% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 1,663 crore (excluding one-offs), beating consensus estimates by 10%, driven by better-than-expected volumes and a favourable mix of higher spot LNG sales.

Petronet LNG’s September quarter (Q2FY27) results were decent despite supply disruptions amid the West Asia war. Ebitda surged 49% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 1,663 crore (excluding one-offs), beating consensus estimates by 10%, driven by better-than-expected volumes and a favourable mix of higher spot LNG sales.

Both revenue and profit after tax beat consensus estimates. However, revenue fell 35% y-o-y to 7,200 crore, weighed by a change in volume mix: lower sales of contracted natural gas and higher volumes handled through tolling arrangements.

Both revenue and profit after tax beat consensus estimates. However, revenue fell 35% y-o-y to 7,200 crore, weighed by a change in volume mix: lower sales of contracted natural gas and higher volumes handled through tolling arrangements.

Under the former, Petronet procures LNG and sells the regasified gas to customers, with the entire sale value booked as revenue. Under the latter, customers procure LNG themselves and pay only regasification charges for using Petronet’s LNG terminal.

Inventory boost

Profitability got a leg-up from operational and commercial efficiencies, primarily trading and inventory gains of 668 crore in Q2FY27, compared with 41 crore a year ago, the management said. Antique Stock Broking notes that core Ebitda, excluding these gains, fell 8% y-o-y to 1,130 crore.

Petronet benefited from a recovery in demand in Q2FY27 despite higher prices, led primarily by the fertilizer and city gas distribution sectors. The management expects the refinery and petrochemicals sectors, currently using liquid fuels, to switch back to gas if prices normalize.

Total gas volumes processed rose 12% sequentially to 231 trillion British thermal units (TBtu), although y-o-y growth remained modest at 1.3%. Lower supplies from Qatar and the UAE were offset by higher imports from the US, Oman and African countries.

Also Read | RIL: Growth baton to shift from O2C to new energy in FY28

Dahej strength

Petronet’s Dahej terminal capacity utilization rose to 94% in Q2FY27 from 84% in Q1FY27 (excluding the capacity commissioned in Q4FY26) and 92% in Q2FY26.

However, the Kochi terminal continues to operate at suboptimal capacity of 23%, primarily due to significant delays in commissioning the Kochi-Bengaluru gas pipeline. Originally scheduled for completion in 2013, alongside the terminal, the pipeline is now expected to be commissioned by the end of FY27. Its completion should help lift throughput from Kochi.

In the last two trading sessions, the Petronet stock rose 3%. Its CYTD returns stand at 9%, and it trades at 12 times FY27 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg data.

Earnings remain highly dependent on volatile optimization and trading gains, while prolonged Qatar force majeure and slower-than-expected capacity bookings at the expanded Dahej terminal could weigh on volume growth and returns,” said Elara Securities (India).

Also Read | India plans LNG storage boost, a pipeline tariff surcharge to support
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Meet the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to MarkRead more

et’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketPetronet LNG’s inventory boost is not enough to sustain earnings growth

Petronet LNG’s inventory boost is not enough to sustain earnings growth

Ashish Agrawal
2 min read4 Nov 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Petronet LNG’s Q2FY27 Ebitda jumped 49% year-on-year, beating estimates as volumes improved and spot LNG sales lifted the mix.
Petronet LNG’s Q2FY27 Ebitda jumped 49% year-on-year, beating estimates as volumes improved and spot LNG sales lifted the mix.
Summary

Petronet LNG’s earnings beat estimates on higher volumes and inventory gains, but core profitability weakened. Delayed pipeline connectivity and volatile trading gains cloud the outlook.

Gift this article

Petronet LNG’s September quarter (Q2FY27) results were decent despite supply disruptions amid the West Asia war. Ebitda surged 49% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 1,663 crore (excluding one-offs), beating consensus estimates by 10%, driven by better-than-expected volumes and a favourable mix of higher spot LNG sales.

Petronet LNG’s September quarter (Q2FY27) results were decent despite supply disruptions amid the West Asia war. Ebitda surged 49% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 1,663 crore (excluding one-offs), beating consensus estimates by 10%, driven by better-than-expected volumes and a favourable mix of higher spot LNG sales.

Both revenue and profit after tax beat consensus estimates. However, revenue fell 35% y-o-y to 7,200 crore, weighed by a change in volume mix: lower sales of contracted natural gas and higher volumes handled through tolling arrangements.

Both revenue and profit after tax beat consensus estimates. However, revenue fell 35% y-o-y to 7,200 crore, weighed by a change in volume mix: lower sales of contracted natural gas and higher volumes handled through tolling arrangements.

Under the former, Petronet procures LNG and sells the regasified gas to customers, with the entire sale value booked as revenue. Under the latter, customers procure LNG themselves and pay only regasification charges for using Petronet’s LNG terminal.

Inventory boost

Profitability got a leg-up from operational and commercial efficiencies, primarily trading and inventory gains of 668 crore in Q2FY27, compared with 41 crore a year ago, the management said. Antique Stock Broking notes that core Ebitda, excluding these gains, fell 8% y-o-y to 1,130 crore.

Petronet benefited from a recovery in demand in Q2FY27 despite higher prices, led primarily by the fertilizer and city gas distribution sectors. The management expects the refinery and petrochemicals sectors, currently using liquid fuels, to switch back to gas if prices normalize.

Total gas volumes processed rose 12% sequentially to 231 trillion British thermal units (TBtu), although y-o-y growth remained modest at 1.3%. Lower supplies from Qatar and the UAE were offset by higher imports from the US, Oman and African countries.

Also Read | RIL: Growth baton to shift from O2C to new energy in FY28

Dahej strength

Petronet’s Dahej terminal capacity utilization rose to 94% in Q2FY27 from 84% in Q1FY27 (excluding the capacity commissioned in Q4FY26) and 92% in Q2FY26.

However, the Kochi terminal continues to operate at suboptimal capacity of 23%, primarily due to significant delays in commissioning the Kochi-Bengaluru gas pipeline. Originally scheduled for completion in 2013, alongside the terminal, the pipeline is now expected to be commissioned by the end of FY27. Its completion should help lift throughput from Kochi.

In the last two trading sessions, the Petronet stock rose 3%. Its CYTD returns stand at 9%, and it trades at 12 times FY27 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg data.

Earnings remain highly dependent on volatile optimization and trading gains, while prolonged Qatar force majeure and slower-than-expected capacity bookings at the expanded Dahej terminal could weigh on volume growth and returns,” said Elara Securities (India).

Also Read | India plans LNG storage boost, a pipeline tariff surcharge to support
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to MarkRead more

et’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketPetronet LNG’s inventory boost is not enough to sustain earnings growth
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