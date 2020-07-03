Petronet LNG’s Q4FY20 shows covid-19 impact; competition key concern ahead

The company’s flagship Dahej terminal processed 206 tBtu (trillion British thermal units) of LNG, representing a 7% decline from the December quarter. In other words, the Dahej terminal utilisation stood at about 93% in the March quarter compared to about 100% in the December quarter. Although for the year as the whole, the picture doesn’t look bad. Petronet said, the Dahej terminal operated at around 103% of its name plate capacity in FY20, processing 885 tBtu of LNG, which is the highest ever in a year.