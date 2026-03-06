Shares of Petronet LNG Ltd have fallen nearly 10% this week, though they have recovered somewhat from Wednesday’s intraday plunge of 16%, as the conflict in West Asia rattled investors. The state-owned company has been hit hard by the shutdown of a key supplier, QatarEnergy’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction plant, after an aerial attack on its facility.
For Petronet LNG, the West Asia shock comes at the wrong time
SummaryThe Qatar supply disruption and risks around the Strait of Hormuz risks come as the LNG importer grapples with weak volumes and rising competition at home.
Shares of Petronet LNG Ltd have fallen nearly 10% this week, though they have recovered somewhat from Wednesday’s intraday plunge of 16%, as the conflict in West Asia rattled investors. The state-owned company has been hit hard by the shutdown of a key supplier, QatarEnergy’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction plant, after an aerial attack on its facility.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More