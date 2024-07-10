Holding company discount

But skeptics could argue that a holding company discount would be applicable for valuing the stake in REC. However, that argument has little merit in this case for a couple of reasons. One, both the companies have almost identical business operations. Secondly, a holding company discount is generally applicable in cases where the parent company is either acting as mere holding company without any business activity and/or there is a difference between the businesses of the parent and subsidiary companies, for example, oil refining and telecom/retail in the case of Reliance Industries Ltd.