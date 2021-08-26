P&G Hygiene ends fiscal on strong note; stock’s valuations pricey

The company saw 19% year-on-year growth in its revenues in the last financial year, which is nothing to sneeze at. “This is the second year in the preceding three years that it has reported topline growth of over 19%," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The broker further added, “Thus, after losing momentum in the three years between FY16 and FY18, after the CEO change, the company seems to be back at the 19–20% topline CAGR trajectory seen over FY08–15." CAGR is short for compound annual growth rate.

