Indian pharmaceutical companies are expected to report muted performance for the March quarter (Q4FY26), weighed down by a decline in sales in the US market, while the domestic market is expected to have remained robust.
US sales may drag pharma companies’ Q4, even as India holds up
SummaryCipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Zydus Lifesciences are among the most affected by the US sales decline.
Indian pharmaceutical companies are expected to report muted performance for the March quarter (Q4FY26), weighed down by a decline in sales in the US market, while the domestic market is expected to have remained robust.
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