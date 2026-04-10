US sales may drag pharma companies’ Q4, even as India holds up

Meanwhile, the Nifty Pharma Index is down about 3.5% since the onset of the West Asia war, slightly better than the 4.6% decline for the Nifty 50 Index. To be sure, margin erosion from loss of exclusivity for key products in the US market, besides adverse regulatory developments, remains a key risk for the sector. Having said that, the domestic market should continue to drive growth, getting a boost with the launch of generic semaglutide in March, which can boost growth in FY27 as well.