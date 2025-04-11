Pharma companies on edge over Trump tariff tantrum: ‘Will he, won’t he?’
Summary
- Indian pharma stocks benefit from the US's 90-day tariff pause, but uncertainty persists about future tariffs affecting generics. Any high tariffs in pharma, particularly for generics, are unlikely to sustain, says Kotak
US President Donald Trump’s latest 90-day pause on tariffs on all nations except China should come as a breather for Indian pharma stocks. The Nifty Pharma index is down about 5% from its close on 2 April versus 4% drop in Nifty50.