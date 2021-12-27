Pharma firms to be in better health in 2022

The acute segment drove growth in the domestic market this year. Data from India Ratings and Research Pvt. Ltd shows that the acute segment has seen robust performance since March (average growth at 29% year-on-year). This data also showed that after the normalization of the high growth months of April (51.5% growth) and May (47.8%), the average IPM (Indian Pharma Market) growth from June to November has been healthy (11.6%). The growth spike over April-May was aided by sales of covid treatment and associated products. Plus, the base was favourable due to the lockdown last year.