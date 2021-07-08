Pharma market growth declines sequentially in June, but nevertheless impresses

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Cipla Ltd, and Alembic Pharma Ltd reported lower than industry growth during the month of June. Nevertheless, they have seen strong quarterly sales growth. Glenmark tops the list in terms of sales growth clocked during the June quarter followed by Cipla Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Ipca and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, suggests analyst’s data.

