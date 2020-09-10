Pharma market’s August sales take a back seat, may weigh on stocks

The Indian pharma market’s 2.2% decline in August comes as no surprise given that the covid-19 pandemic has relegated anti-infective sales to the slow lane. This could weigh considerably on the pharma sector particularly as valuations of most pharma stocks have notched steep jumps lately. The Nifty Pharma Index slipped about 2.3% in the past week against the 1.2% drop in the Nifty.

The increased concern for hygiene during the pandemic and the lower mobility of people have held the spread of the infectious covid-19 in check during the last few months. This has resulted in lower sales of other anti-infective, respiratory and anti-malarial drugs, which were between 11% and 20% y-o-y in August, according to data from AIOCD AWACS, a pharmaceutical market research organization.

Besides, as this column noted earlier, patient visits to hospitals and clinics dropped, curtailing the generation of prescriptions. Volumes fell about 2.9% in August, which is not quite encouraging for pharma companies.

Price increases have been decent, which is encouraging. IPM data show price increases have been around 4.4% year-on-year (y-o-y), while new launches accounted for about 2.5% y-o-y growth.

Acute therapy sales have been healthy, which is another positive. Cardiac, vitamin and anti-diabetes did particularly well, growing between 2% and 11%.

A few companies grew faster than the pharma market. “Glenmark grew 1.8 times y-o-y in anti-infectives mainly due to Fabiflu (a covid-19 drug) sales. JB Chemicals grew 18.3% y-o-y due to strong uptake in cardiac therapy (50.9% of its therapy mix). Ipca saw good y-o-y traction in pain/ analgesics (22.5%) and cardiac (16%)," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in client note.

Cipla’s sales were up 7.4% y-o-y. Other frontline companies such as Lupin, Sun Pharmaceutical, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories saw their sales declining between 2% and 5% y-o-y.

Given that growth in anti-infectives has been slow and valuations are stretched, stocks in the sector could be constrained in the coming months. The Nifty Pharma Index’s current price-earnings multiple expanded from 26 times at the beginning of 2020 to 33 times at present.

