Pharma’s costs savings in Q1 may persist, but revenue growth could be gradual

The costs savings momentum in the pharma sector could bolster operating margins in the coming quarters. Some of that is already reflected in the pharma sector’s Q1 results and has helped pharma stocks jump 44% in 2020, contrasted with the about 6% slide in the Nifty 50. However, the sector’s steep rise may see returns taper in future.

Analysts note that the cost-savings efforts could carry on for a quarter or so. Pharma companies’ typical expenses for marketing and travelling costs were markedly lower during the quarter. Besides, some companies did note that some of the costs savings could sustain.

“While the strong margin performance across the board (helped by lower domestic promotional spend and modest R&D spend) was a direct consequence of the lockdown, we believe that a significant part of the operating expense reduction during the quarter could be structural with the current disruption offering an opportunity to companies to re-imagine existing cost structures," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities in a client note.

Revenue growth domestically and internationally in Q1 was encouraging. In the domestic market, growth was steady despite fewer footfalls at hospitals and clinics. Sales of acute therapy products, though, were restrained during the quarter. The chronic therapy segment continued to do well. Large companies should be able to outperform the Indian pharma market growth in the coming quarters.

“Secondary sales growth data for July indicate that a broader recovery itself is likely to be a more gradual and protracted phenomenon. A prolonged slowdown in the domestic market and depressed acute sales could pose downside risks in the near term," said the JM Financial report.

Still, the 2% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 is considered decent given the disruption in supply chains. Further, analysts say the overall demand for pharmaceutical products is expected to rise, post-covid’19, as people become health-conscious, which augurs well for the sector.

The US market’s growth was largely above the Street’s expectations in Q1. While a delay in new launches and ramp-up of existing products were seen, a positive is that price-erosion in generic products was limited.

Further, categories like the active pharma ingredient segment saw some sharp growth. However, one must note that pharma companies stocked up APIs during the quarter on fears of supply disruption. Hence, the coming quarters could see growth taper off in this segment.

Also, note that the recent run-up of pharma companies’ stocks increased the sector’s valuations considerably. Even factoring in the recent improvement in profitability, stocks of several companies are quoting above their past historical averages, with several frontline pharma companies trading at 22-24 times FY22 earnings. This is quite high and could cap the sector's gains.

