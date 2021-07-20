Pharma sector’s earnings to be fired by dual engines during Q1

The sharp uptick in domestic formulation sales and improved prospects in US generics is expected to drive 12% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in aggregate sales in Q1FY22, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL). The Indian pharma market (IPM) had grown 37% y-o-y and 15% sequentially in Q1. The growth was driven by sales of covid treatment drugs and other drugs. The recovery in acute therapies like gastro, anti-infectives, antibiotics and chronic therapies are expected to help these firms post strong growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}