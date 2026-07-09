Phoenix Mills’ growth hinges on more than retail consumption

Meanwhile, repositioning and experiential additions, such as the relaunch of Phoenix MarketCity, Pune, as Phoenix Avenue of Stars in Q1FY27, can drive rental revisions. Plus, 36-50% of the portfolio area is up for renewal over 2-3 years, along with an expected 10-25% tenant churn, which can drive further rental upside. Nomura expects 20% year-on-year growth in rental income in Q1. Upcoming malls in Kolkata, Surat, Thane, Coimbatore and Chandigarh should drive growth beyond the current portfolio. Sustained focus on premium grade-A malls insulates Phoenix from e-commerce and quick-commerce competition to an extent.