Phoenix Mills’ growth hinges on more than retail consumption

Phoenix Mills' stock rose almost 5% on Thursday after reporting another strong quarterly update. Retail consumption grew 32% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹4,727 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27), comfortably ahead of the Street’s 25% growth expectations, and marking the third consecutive quarter of at least 25% consumption growth.
Most of Phoenix Mills' malls reported double-digit consumption growth. Nomura Research believes that stronger-than-expected traction in newer malls such as Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, and Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune, drove the growth beat. Expansion in gross leasable area (GLA) is likely to have helped along consumption growth.
While this signals robust discretionary spending, it does not necessarily translate into equally strong rental income. Around 90% of Phoenix's FY26 rentals were fixed under minimum-guarantee contracts, leaving a small minority tied to revenue-sharing. Monetization of new malls takes time as well, even as consumption growth accelerates from the get-go.