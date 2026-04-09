Shares of The Phoenix Mills Ltd have risen nearly 8% in the past two sessions, buoyed by its March-quarter (Q4FY26) business update. While the quarter was robust for its retail consumption and hotel (hospitality) segments, residential pre-sales were a dampener, falling 43% year-on-year, mirroring broader trends across retail, hospitality and real estate.
Phoenix Mills offers a cheaper retail proxy. Real estate is the risk
SummaryStrong mall consumption has pushed the stock higher, but a sharp fall in residential pre-sales highlights the risks from its real estate business.
Shares of The Phoenix Mills Ltd have risen nearly 8% in the past two sessions, buoyed by its March-quarter (Q4FY26) business update. While the quarter was robust for its retail consumption and hotel (hospitality) segments, residential pre-sales were a dampener, falling 43% year-on-year, mirroring broader trends across retail, hospitality and real estate.
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