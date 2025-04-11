Phoenix Mills March quarter update signals softer retail momentum
Summary
- Phoenix Mills' reported a sequential consumption decline of 19% in the March quarter—a seasonal pullback, but also a sign that the post-festive surge may have peaked.
The Phoenix Mills Ltd’s shares fell almost 5% to ₹1,495.80 apiece on Wednesday after its March quarter (Q4FY25) and FY25 operational business update disappointed. Sure, it reported its highest-ever annual consumption at ₹13,760 crore, up 21% year-on-year, largely driven by the ramp-up of newly launched assets, including Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru and Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Pune and expansion at Phoenix Palladium.