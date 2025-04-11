Phoenix Mills March quarter update signals softer retail momentum

As a part of its earlier outlined strategy, Phoenix Mills plans to double its annuity portfolio by 2030 and has guided to add 1msf of new space annually from FY27, with development activity picking up in Thane, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore. Its premium residential project, One Belvedere in Kolkata, is expected to launch in Q1FY26, alongside planned expansion into cities like Jaipur, national capital region, and Goa.