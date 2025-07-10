Phoenix Mills off to a decent start in FY26, but consumption concerns linger

The Phoenix Mills Ltd reported a 12% year-on-year rise in retail consumption for the June quarter (Q1FY26), according to its latest operational update. Growth was led by strong performance at key malls including Phoenix Palassio (Lucknow), Phoenix Citadel (Indore), Phoenix Palladium (Mumbai), and Palladium Ahmedabad. New assets such as Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Pune and Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru also contributed meaningfully to the uptick.