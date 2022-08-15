Phoenix Mills on recovery track, expansion plans in focus

In a post earnings conference call, the management said that in July, consumption at ₹7.92 crore, was the highest-ever monthly consumption. Under-construction malls in Indore/Ahmedabad/Pune/Bangalore are now pre-leased at 83/98/73/76%, respectively. The company plans to open Indore and Ahmedabad malls in the second half of FY23 and the others in the second half of FY24. The management added that its Project Rise and the Kolkata project have received environmental clearances and are likely to commence operations in FY25-26 and FY26-27 respectively.

