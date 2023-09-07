Phoenix Mills’ outlook improves as urban consumption revives1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Subsiding monsoon, long weekends and upcoming festival season are seen as near-term drivers for urban consumption at malls.
Mall developer and operator The Phoenix Mills Ltd is poised to benefit from a combination of favourable factors. Subsiding monsoon, long weekends and upcoming festival season are seen as near-term drivers for urban consumption at malls. This should aid healthy ramp up at the company’s Citadel Indore and Palladium Ahmedabad malls, which were opened in FY23.
