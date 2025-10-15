Phoenix Mills: Consumption growth steady, but kicker from rentals missing
Summary
Rental growth, a key re-rating driver, remained modest around 3.5% year-on-year in H1FY26, implying limited scope for a sharp recovery just yet.
Mall operator The Phoenix Mills Ltd saw retail consumption grow 13% year-on-year in the September quarter (Q2FY26) and 12% year-on-year in the first half of FY26, its operational update showed. The reading was broadly in line with analysts’ expectations.
