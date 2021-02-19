Phoenix Mills’ steady recovery isn’t enough to lift stock above pre-covid highs

Mall company The Phoenix Mills Ltd’s progress on recovery from the adverse impact of covid-19 restrictions has been decent. In the December quarter, consolidated revenue decline was curbed to 34% year-on-year. This is a consistent improvement from the revenue drop of 48% and 78% in the September quarter and June quarter, respectively.

Post the covid-19 disruptions, sustained recovery in consumption at the malls holds the key to the company’s fortunes. In the December quarter, consumption levels of retail malls averaged at about 67% of last year’s same quarter. This measure has improved further in January to about 83% of last year's same month.

But the Phoenix Mills stock has hardly budged since its December quarter results were announced, increasing by just about 1%. As things stand, the shares continue to languish below pre-covid highs seen in February 2020.

Indeed, Phoenix Mills was affected more comparatively owing to the pandemic, as malls were allowed to restart operations much later. As such, the financial year 2021 is expected to be pretty much forgettable. All eyes are now on the financial year 2022.

In a report on 15 February, analysts from IIFL Securities Ltd said, “We see revenues reverting to near-normalcy in FY22 and strong growth thereafter, driven by doubling of the retail footprint by FY25."

HDFC Securities Ltd analysts point out, “Despite the near-term challenges, we expect Phoenix Mills’ FY22E rental to be at par with FY20E as discount unwinds to pre-covid contract rentals including FY21 escalations."

The company’s retail rental income for the December quarter declined by 37% year-on-year to ₹176 crore. With the first half of the year being much weaker, rentals have understanbly declined at a sharper rate of 57% year-on-year for the nine-month ended December.

In the December quarter, the residential segment performed well with revenue growth of 16% year-on-year, while recovery in the hospitality segment has been painfully slow.

Meanwhile, the company has indicated to analysts that talks with private equity firm GIC are progressing well for retail-led mixed-use development platform. Further, Phoenix Mills has acquired a land parcel of 7.48 acres in Kolkata. In the first phase, it plans to develop 1 million square feet (msf) of retail mall space and in the second phase, 0.2msf of commercial office space. In the next few years, Phoenix Mills intends to double its retail footprint to about 13msf, which offers decent visibility for earnings growth.

Even so, from a near-term perspective, slowdown in consumption or lack of adequate revival in footfalls at the malls, are a key risk for the stock.

