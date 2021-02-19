Phoenix Mills’ steady recovery isn’t enough to lift stock above pre-covid highs

Meanwhile, the company has indicated to analysts that talks with private equity firm GIC are progressing well for retail-led mixed-use development platform. Further, Phoenix Mills has acquired a land parcel of 7.48 acres in Kolkata. In the first phase, it plans to develop 1 million square feet (msf) of retail mall space and in the second phase, 0.2msf of commercial office space. In the next few years, Phoenix Mills intends to double its retail footprint to about 13msf, which offers decent visibility for earnings growth.

